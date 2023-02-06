The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Candidates can check and download the paper 1 (BE/BTech) answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 was held from January 24 to February 1 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The provisional answer keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses were released on February 2. Objections were invited till February 4.

The JEE Mains result is expected to arrive soon. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for updates.

Steps to download JEE Main answer key 2023:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to the final answer key link under Candidate Activity The JEE Main final answer key will appear on screen Match responses with the keys to calculate the probable score.

Here’s direct link to JEE Main final answer key 2023.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.