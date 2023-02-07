Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam 2022 was held on January 21, 22 and 23. A total of 10,202 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The MPSC answer keys have been released for all five papers. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till February 11. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Steps to download MPSC Rajyaseva Mains answer key:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for State Services Main Examination 2022 The MPSC Rajyaseva Mains answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Mains answer key 2023.

MPSC has notified a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government.