MPSC recruitment 2022: Applications close today for Administrative Officer posts
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the posts of Administrative Officer under Adv.No. 128/2022.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the posts of Administrative Officer under Adv.No. 128/2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.
The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 15 posts of Administrative Officer, General State Insurance Service, Gr-B, Public Health Dept, in the state government.
Here’s MPSC Administrative Officer recruitment 2022 notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: 18-38 years as on April 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Law. Have adequate knowledge of Marathi so as to be able to speak, read and write Marathi.
Work experience: Have Supervisory experience for a period of not less than five years in a post not below the rank of Superintendent, under Government or such equivalent post under a Local Authority gained.
Application Fee
Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category).
Steps to apply for MPSC Administrative Officer recruitment:
- Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile
- Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
- Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee
- Submit form and download a copy
- Take a printout for future reference