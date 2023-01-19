Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the posts of Administrative Officer under Adv.No. 128/2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 15 posts of Administrative Officer, General State Insurance Service, Gr-B, Public Health Dept, in the state government.

Here’s MPSC Administrative Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-38 years as on April 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Law. Have adequate knowledge of Marathi so as to be able to speak, read and write Marathi.

Work experience: Have Supervisory experience for a period of not less than five years in a post not below the rank of Superintendent, under Government or such equivalent post under a Local Authority gained.

Application Fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC Administrative Officer recruitment: