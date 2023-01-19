Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022 notified by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Teacher exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48000 vacancies.

Vacancy Details Post Level Subject Non TSP Area TSP Area Total Vacancies Level 1 19192 1808 21000 Level 2 English 7486 1296 8782 Hindi 2577 599 3176 Science-Maths 6322 1113 7435 Social Studies 4000 712 4712 Sanskrit 1332 476 1808 Urdu 792 14 806 Sindhi 9 0 9 Punjabi 272 0 272 Total 41982 6018 48000

Here’s RSMSSB Primary Teacher notification 2022.

Here’s RSMSSB Upper Primary Teacher notification 2022.

Applicants will be able to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the detailed notifications above.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Teacher recruitment 2023: