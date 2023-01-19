RSMSSB Teacher recruitment 2023: Last day to apply for 48000 posts, link here
Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022 notified by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB Teacher exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48000 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
|Post Level
|Subject
|Non TSP Area
|TSP Area
|Total Vacancies
|Level 1
|19192
|1808
|21000
|Level 2
|English
|7486
|1296
|8782
|Hindi
|2577
|599
|3176
|Science-Maths
|6322
|1113
|7435
|Social Studies
|4000
|712
|4712
|Sanskrit
|1332
|476
|1808
|Urdu
|792
|14
|806
|Sindhi
|9
|0
|9
|Punjabi
|272
|0
|272
|Total
|41982
|6018
|48000
Here’s RSMSSB Primary Teacher notification 2022.
Here’s RSMSSB Upper Primary Teacher notification 2022.
Applicants will be able to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the detailed notifications above.
Application Fee
Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.
Steps to apply for RSMSSB Teacher recruitment 2023:
- Visit website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on apply now link for Teacher posts
- Go to registration and complete registration
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout