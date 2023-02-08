The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result of the exam for the post of Computer Assistant. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Computer Assistant CBT exam was held on December 21 last year. The answer keys were released on December 29.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for proficiency test (typing). The schedule will be released later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3 vacancies for Computer Assistant.

Steps to check UPPCL Computer Assistant result 2022:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on the view link to ‘LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF “COMPUTER ASSISTANT’

The UPPCL Computer Assistant result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by seraching roll number.

Direct link to UPPCL Computer Assistant result 2022.