The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the extension of the cut-off date for completion of internship to be eligible for NEET MDS 2023. Candidates can check the notice at the official website natboard.edu.in.

According to the notification, the cut-off date for completion of the internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET MDS 2023 has been extended to June 30, 2023. The previous cut-off date as per the Information Bulletin was March 31, 2023.

“Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.04.2023 to 30.06.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply for NEET-MDS 2023 from 10.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM).,” the notice said.

Here’s NEET MDS 2023 internship cut-off notice.

More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for #NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship.



To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023.



Wishing all candidates the very best. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting the exam fee and application form for NEET MDS from February 10 to 12 shall be opened on February 15.

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country. The admit card will be released on February 22. The result will be announced by March 31.