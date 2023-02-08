Patna High Court has announced the result of the Law Assistant Examination 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The Patna HC Law Assistant written exam was conducted on December 4, 2022, in a single shift at Patna. On the basis of the marks obtained in the said examination, 71 candidates are declared successful for appearing at the interview. The interviews are scheduled on February 23, 24 and 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Steps to check Patna High Court Law Assistant result 2022:

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Result and Interview Schedule for engagement to the post of Law Assistant”

The Patna HC Law Assistant result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to Patna HC Law Assistant result 2022.