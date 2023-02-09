The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in till February 12.

The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting the examination fee and application form for NEET-PG shall be opened on February 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Board has announced the extension of the cut-off date for completion of the internship to be eligible for NEET PG 2023 till August 11, 2023. The previous cut-off date as per the Information Bulletin was May 31, 2023.

Here’s NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off notice.

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The admit card will be issued on February 27.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2023: