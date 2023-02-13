Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022. Candidates can download the result scorecard from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 3 exam 2022 was conducted on November 6 last year and the answer keys were released on November 21. The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPEB Group 3 result 2022:



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Select post code Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB Group 3 result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to the MPPEB Sub Engineer result 2022.