The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam city and date intimation letter for UGC NET December 2022 Phase I. Eligible candidates can download their intimation letter from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The UGC NET December 2022 (Phase I, 57 Subjects) is scheduled to be conducted at different centres throughout the country from February 21 to 24, 2023.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2022 intimation letter

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “UGC NET December 2022 intimation letter link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to exam city, date intimation letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.