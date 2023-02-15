Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Assistant Editor (English), Assistant Editor (Hindi), Proof Reader (English), and others advertised by Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Editor (English): 03

Assistant Editor (Hindi): 02

Proof Reader (English): 02

Business Executive (Digital Marketing): 0 1

Marketing Supervisor (Digital Marketing): 01

Sale Assistant: 01

Data Entry Operator: 05

Multi-tasking Assistant: 04

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, application details, fee details and others available in the notification below:

Here’s the BECIL recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2023: