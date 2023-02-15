Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeons). Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Medical Officer written exam will be held on February 20 (Monday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Over 2600 candidates will be appearing for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3481 Medical Officers posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Medical Officer written test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MO admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of 200 MCQ carrying one mark each.