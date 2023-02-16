Today is the application deadline for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Backlog) in Health and Medical Education Department advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 17 to 19.

The JKPSC MO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 378 Medical Officer posts. The tentative date of the written examination is April 17.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2023: The applicants from PHC category should have attained the age of 42 years, whereas the upper age limit for SC/ST/ALC-IB/SLC/EWS/PSP category candidates is 43 years. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or Possession of recognised Graduate Medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the 3rd Scheduled (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for JKPSC MO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for Medical Officer Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for JKSC Medical Officer recruitment 2023.