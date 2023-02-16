The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the admit card/hall ticket for its National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2023 for admission to its MA programmes on February 18, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website admissions.tiss.edu.

TISSNET 2023 will be conducted on February 25 in computer-based test mode at different centres across the country. The time of the test will be from 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM. The date of the results is yet to be notified.

TISSNET is a 100-minute test and will comprise 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking for the test. Candidates who clear this round will then be eligible to appear for Stage 2 i.e. Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

Steps to download TISSNET admit card 2023

Visit TISS admissions website admissions.tiss.edu Click on the ‘Apply’ button next to ‘M.A. PROGRAMMES’ on the homepage Login using email ID and password The TISSNET Admit card will appear on the screen Download admit card and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.