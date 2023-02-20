The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will soon close the online application window for the Police Constable (Stage 2) posts in the state police force. Candidates can register on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the AP Police Constable Main examination. Those candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Written Test must fill the stage II online application form in time for appearing in PMT / PET.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Steps to register for AP Police Constable Stage 2



Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Go to link for ‘SCT PC STAGE 2 online application form link’ Login using Registration Number, SSC Hall Ticket No, Mobile number Proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.