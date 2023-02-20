The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will today, February 20, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer under Advertisement No.16 /2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC has notified a total of 158 vacancies of Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Resources Development, Govt of West Bengal. The pay matrix level is LEVEL-16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300).

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 36 years on January 1, 2022, relaxable by 5 years for (i) Specially well-qualified candidates, or (ii) persons already in the service of Government or a statutory body or a recognized Institution.

Educational Qualification:

(i) A Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University/Institute;

(ii) Registration with a Veterinary Council established under any statute of the State government or the Government of India;

(iii) Knowledge of Bengali or Nepali – both spoken and written.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 210. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and PWD are exempt.

Steps to apply for Veterinary Officer posts

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download the application form for future reference

Selection Process

The Commission will shortlist candidates for interview. If the number of applicants is too high, a screening test will be held to shortlist for interview.