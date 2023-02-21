UKPSC Patwari, Lekhpal answer key 2023 released; here’s download link
The UKPSC Lekhpal/ Patwari exam 2022 was held on February 12.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The UKPSC Lekhpal/ Patwari exam 2022 was held on February 12 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 27, 2023. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable. The answer keys have been released for series A, B, C & D.
Here’s UKPSC Patwari answer key 2023 notice.
Steps to download UKPSC Patwari answer key 2023:
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab
- Click on Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 answer key link
- The UKPSC Patwari answer key will appear on screen
- Download and check.
Direct link to download Uttarakhand Patwari answer key 2023.
Direct link to raise objections on UKPSC Patwari answer key 2023.