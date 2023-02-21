Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Lekhpal/ Patwari exam 2022 was held on February 12 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 27, 2023. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable. The answer keys have been released for series A, B, C & D.

Here’s UKPSC Patwari answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Patwari answer key 2023:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 answer key link

The UKPSC Patwari answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to download Uttarakhand Patwari answer key 2023.

Direct link to raise objections on UKPSC Patwari answer key 2023.