The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam city and date intimation letter for UGC NET December 2022 Phase II. Candidates can download their intimation letter from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notification. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II shall be issued later.

The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 (5 Subjects) is scheduled to be conducted at different centres throughout the country from February 28, March 1, and 2.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Here’s UGC NET 2022 phase 2 city slip notice.

Steps to download UGC NET exam city slip:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022”

Key in your login details and submit The UGC NET phase 2 exam city slip will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to UGC NET phase 2 city intimation slip.