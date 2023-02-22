The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or TNTET 2022 Paper 2 today, February 22. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till February 25, 2023, upto 5.30 PM.

The Computer Based Examination for TNTET Paper II for the year 2022 was conducted from February 3 to 15, 2023, in 23 sessions.

Steps to download TNTET Paper 2 answer key

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “TNTET Paper 2 answer key” link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to TNTET Paper 2 answer key.

Direct link to TNTET Paper 2 objection window.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.