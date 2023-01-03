The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced the exam dates for Paper 2 of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper II exam will be conducted from January 31 to February 12 in computer-based mode. A practice test will be available on the official website. The admit card will be released soon.

Here’s TNTET Paper 2 exam date notice.

The TNTET 2022 Paper-I was conducted from October 14 to 19 for a total of 1,53,233 candidates. The result was announced on December 7.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.