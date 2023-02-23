The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) registrations will soon start on the official website www.nestexam.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam from February 27 onwards. The last date to apply for NEST 2023 is May 17, 2023.

The computer based exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 in two sessions—9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam will be held in around 120 major towns/cities all over India. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from June 12, 2023.

NEST 2023 results will be declared on July 10.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The female/SC/ST/Divyangjan category applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to Male/other applicants of the General/OBC category.

About NEST

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.