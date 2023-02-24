Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the admit card on February 25 for the Driving Tests / Mechanic Trade Test for the post of SCT Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in PTO. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website tslprb.in.

Candidates of Driver Operator in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department who qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test will be required to appear and qualify in a Driving Test as per the designated procedure. The Driving Tests / Mechanic Trade Test will be conducted at SAR CPL Amberpet Grounds, Hyderabad from March 2 to 21.

All the candidates who have qualified for Driving Tests / Mechanic Trade Test will be able to download that their individual Admit Cards from 8.00 AM on February 25 onward till 12 midnight on February 28.

Here’s TS Police Driving test date notice.

TS Police recruitment 2022

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, PMT/PET and a final written exam.

The TS Police final exams for SI and ASI posts will be held on March 12, 26, April 8, and 9. On the other hand, the TS Police Constable final exams will be conducted on April 2 and 13.