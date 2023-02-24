The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result scorecard of the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL Tier 1 exam 2022 on February 27. The earlier date was February 22. Candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL mark sheet at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted from December 1 to 13 and the results were announced on February 9. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 27 on the Commission’s website. Candidates may check their individual marks from February 27 to March 13 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” the notice said.

Steps to check SSC CGL scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using Registered ID and Password Go to ‘Results’ – ‘CGL’ Click on the result link for the relevant post The SSC CGL Tier 1 marksheet will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination. Over 62,000 candidates have cleared the tier 1 exam. The is scheduled from March 2 to 7.

The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.