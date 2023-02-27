The Supreme Court today, February 27, dismissed the petition seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, reports Live Law. The petitions were filed by NEET PG 2023 aspirants as candidates who are doing their internship are not getting enough time to prepare for the examination.

As per a report by the Indian Express, ASG Aishwarya Bhati said that only 6000 students applied after the internship deadline was extended, whereas nearly one lakh and three thousand students applied in the first window. Hence, the postponement petition has been filed and demanded by a minority number of students.

Bhatia also said that the NBE plans to start the counselling process by July 15.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The admit card will be issued on February 27.

Earlier, the applications were invited from January 7 to 27, and the cut-off date for completion of the internship was March 31. However, the Board deferred the registration deadline till February 12 and the cut-off date for the completion of the internship was postponed to August 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, NEET PG 2023 admit card has also been released at nbe.edu.in. Eligible candidates can download the hall tickets using their login details.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “NEET-PG” Login to download your admit card Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.