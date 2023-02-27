Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 9, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The CGPSC Civil Judge prelims 2022 was conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon in three districts — Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Steps to download Civil Judge answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answers—Model Answer of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam-2022”

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.