Osmania University Hyderabad has commenced the online registration process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 today, March 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in till May 2 without late fee. The last date to apply with a late fee is May 12, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 8 to 12, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 from 9.00 AM t 12 noon. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from May 15 onwards.

Application Fee

The applications fee for SC/ST/PH category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 900 is for others.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2023

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the application fee payment link to pay the registration fee Fill out the application form and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

About TS ECET 2023

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test is for diploma in Engineering / Technology / Pharmacy and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree candidates and in short as TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc.(Mathematics)] - 2023 will be conducted by Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) for the academic year 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.