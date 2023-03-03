IFSCA recruitment 2023: Deadline extended for Officer Grade-A posts, graduates eligible
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has extended the online applications deadline for recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the IBPS portal ibps.in till March 15.
The IFSCA recruitment drive is being conducted for 20 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. The phase 1 online test will be held in March/ April 2023, followed by phase 2 exam in April/ May 2023.
Eligibility criteria
Age limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on February 1, 2023. The upper age-limit will be relaxable for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree with specialization in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics, OR Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Master’s in Computer Application/ Information Technology, OR Bachelor’s degree in commerce with CA, CFA, CS, ICWA, OR Bachelor’s degree in Law or in any other discipline from a recognized University.
Here’s IFSCA Officer Grade A recruitment 2023 notification.
Selection procedure
Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).
Application fee
Unreserved/OBC/EWS- Rs 1000 and SC/ ST- Rs 100.
Steps to apply for IFSCA recruitment 2023:
- Visit IBPS portal ibps.in
- Click on the registration link for IFSCA Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - 2023
- Register and create profile
- Fill application form, upload doucments
- Pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout.