The Delhi High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in till March 31. Applicants can make changes to their application forms till April 3, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 127 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and 67 for Personal Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years and 32 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognised university and having speed of not less than 110 wpm in shorthand (English) and 40 wpm in Typewriting (English) on computer with good working knowledge of Computer. (Only such candidates, who possess essential qualifications as on the last date of submission of online applications, need to apply.)

Direct link to the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General/OBC-NCL/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to candidates belonging to the categories of SC/ST/Persons with Disability.

Steps to apply for SPA, PA posts

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on SPA and PA application link Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Senior Personal Assistant posts.

Direct link to apply for Personal Assistant posts.