The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is accepting online applications for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in till May 6 without the last fee and May 18 with a late fee.

The TS ICET 2023 entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 26 and 27. The admit card will be released on May 22.

The online state-level entrance exam is conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course (full-time/part-time/evening/distance mode/ Open Distance Learning).

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age of the candidates should be 19 years as on the date of notification. No maximum age limit.

Master of Business Administration (MBA): Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/BBM/BCA/ BE / B. Tech/ B. Pharmacy/ Any 3 or 4 year Degree except Oriental Languages). Examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination.

Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/BBM/BCA/ BE / B. Tech/ B. Pharmacy/ Any 3 or 4 year Degree except Oriental Languages). Examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination. Master of Computer Applications (MCA): Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.

Here’s TS ICET 2023 schedule.

Here’s TS ICET 2023 official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 550 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2023: