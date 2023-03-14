RSMSSB Librarian, Jr Instructor final results announced
RSMSSB has released the final result of the Librarian Grade-III 2022 and Jr.Instructor (WC&S) 2018 exams.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result of the Librarian Grade-III 2022 and Jr.Instructor (WC&S) 2018 exams. Candidates can check and download the final merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB Librarian Grade III and Junior Instructor (WC&S) exams were held in September last year.
The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.
Steps to check RSMSSB Librarian, Jr Instructor results:
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “News Notifications”
- Click on the Final Recommendation link for relevant post
- The RSMSSB Librarian final result will appear on screen
- Download and check by searching roll number.
Direct link to RSMSSB Junior Instructor 2018 final result.