The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application correction process for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till March 12.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Candidates making corrections to their applications have to pay an online fee of Rs 300.

Here’s RSMSSB REET 2022 correction notice.

Steps to REET 2022 edit window:

