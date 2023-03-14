The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the category-wise cut-off score of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The result was announced today, March 14.

NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The Board has released the NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories in accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses -2023 session.

Here’s NEET PG 2023 result notice.

NEET PG cut-offs 2023

Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Score (out of 800)
General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile  291
SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile  257
UR-PWD 45th Percentile  274

Last year, the NEET PG 2022 cut-offs were 275 for General Category (UR/EWS), 245 for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) and 260 for UR-PWD.

Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2023:

  1. Visit official website natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on ‘Result of NEET-PG 2023 result’ link
  3. The result notice will appear on screen
  4. Click on the view result link
  5. The NEET PG result will appear on screen
  6. Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

Here’s direct link to download NEET PG 2023 result rank list.