NEET PG 2023 cut-off score released; check here
NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 5.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the category-wise cut-off score of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The result was announced today, March 14.
NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24.
The Board has released the NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories in accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses -2023 session.
Here’s NEET PG 2023 result notice.
NEET PG cut-offs 2023
|Category
|Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria
|Cut-off Score (out of 800)
|General Category (UR/EWS)
|50th Percentile
|291
|SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)
|40th Percentile
|257
|UR-PWD
|45th Percentile
|274
Last year, the NEET PG 2022 cut-offs were 275 for General Category (UR/EWS), 245 for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) and 260 for UR-PWD.
Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2023:
- Visit official website natboard.edu.in
- Click on ‘Result of NEET-PG 2023 result’ link
- The result notice will appear on screen
- Click on the view result link
- The NEET PG result will appear on screen
- Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.
Here’s direct link to download NEET PG 2023 result rank list.