The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the category-wise cut-off score of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The result was announced today, March 14.

NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The Board has released the NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories in accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses -2023 session.

Here’s NEET PG 2023 result notice.

NEET PG cut-offs 2023 Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Score (out of 800) General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile 291 SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 257 UR-PWD 45th Percentile 274

Last year, the NEET PG 2022 cut-offs were 275 for General Category (UR/EWS), 245 for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) and 260 for UR-PWD.

Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2023:

Visit official website natboard.edu.in Click on ‘Result of NEET-PG 2023 result’ link The result notice will appear on screen Click on the view result link The NEET PG result will appear on screen Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

Here’s direct link to download NEET PG 2023 result rank list.