Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) exam today. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF ASI Steno exam is scheduled to be held on March 27 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The CRPF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Here’s CRPF ASI Steno exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download CRPF admit card 2023:

Visit official website crpf.gov.in and go to recruitment page Click on the ASI Steno admit card link Login using User ID and password The CRPF ASI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download CRPF ASI admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through a computer-based test, skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam.