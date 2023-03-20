The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the vacancy number for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. The number of vacancies has now been increased from 45,284 to 50187 posts. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. The answer keys were released on February 19.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Selection process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Here’s SSC GD Constable 2022 updated vacancy list.