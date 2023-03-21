Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of Class 12 or intermediate examination 2023. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to 14, reports NDTV. The pass percentage is 83.7%. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination. To qualify the examination, the candidates must acquire 30% marks in individual subject (theory) and 40% in the practical of each subject.

Steps to download Bihar Board 12th result 2023: