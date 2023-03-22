Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the Paramedical Staff recruitment 2020 exam today. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF Paramedic Staff exam is scheduled to be held on March 27 (4.00 to 6.00 PM) and March 28 (8.30 to 10.30 AM) in computer-based test (CBT) mode. There will be only one Paper containing 100 Multiple Choice Type questions each carrying one mark (Total – 100 Marks) of two hours duration in two parts.

Candidates may download the Admit Card using their Roll No. and date of birth. Candidates will carry two colored copies of admit card with two recent photographs and the original Identity Card at the Examination Centre.

The CRPF Paramedic recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 non-technical posts i.e. Constable (Masalchi/ Cook/ Safai Karamchari/ Washerman/ Water Carrier /Table Boy).

Here’s CRPF Paramedic Staff exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download CRPF admit card 2023:

Visit official website crpf.gov.in Click on the Paramedic Staff admit card link

Login using roll no and date of birth The CRPF Paramedical admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023.