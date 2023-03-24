The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the admit card for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023.

Direct link to TS SSC 2023 time table.

Steps to download the admit card 2023

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SSC Public Examinations April 2023 - Hall Tickets” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.