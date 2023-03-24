Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has issued the revised exam dates for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. The exam was earlier scheduled in December last year but was deferred due to a Madras High Court order.

As per the new schedule, the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 (Tuesday) in two batches in CBT mode at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

“The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) is scheduled on 25th April 2023 (Tuesday) in two batches at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The details of examination venue and batch timings will be furnished in admit card while uploading the same in the MRB website,” said the notice.

The MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for Assistant Surgeon (General). Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, and duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.

Here’s TN MRB Assistant Surgeon exam date 2023 notice.