Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the exam dates for the post of Pharmacist in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB Pharmacist exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and 27 (Wednesday and Thursday) at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu.

“The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Pharmacist is scheduled on 26th and 27th April 2023 (Wednesday and Thursday) in batches at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The details of examination venue and batch timings will be furnished in admit card while uploading the same in the MRB website,” reads the notification.

Here’s TN MRB Pharmacist exam date 2023 notice.

The TN MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 889 Pharmacist posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in notification