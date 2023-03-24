Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam hall tickets for the posts of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors and Medical Officers. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC will conduct the CBT exams for Lecturers/ Assistant Professors and Medical Officers from April 1 to 3.



The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 27 vacancies, of which 3 for Lecturers/Assistant Professors (Ayurveda) in DR.NRSGAC and 24 for Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Homoeo in the Ayush Department.

On the other hand, 151 Medical Officer posts, of which 26 vacancies in Unani, 53 in Homeopathy, and 72 in Ayurveda in Ayush Department have been notified for recruitment.

Here’s APPSC MO exam date 2023 notice.

Here’s APPSC Lecturer exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download APPSC hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on hall ticket link for relevant post

Key in your User ID and password to login

The APPSC hall ticket will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download APPSC MO hall ticket 2023.

Direct link to download APPSC Lecturer hall ticket 2023.