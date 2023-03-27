Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the application process today for admissions to Class 1 for various KVS schools across the country for 2023-24. Interested parents and guardians can now visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and register till April 17 9 (7.00 PM).

The minimum age for admission in KVS Class 1 will be 6 years as on March 31, 2023. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2023-24 available on the website. The portal has been exclusively activated for admissions to Std 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2023-24.

Direct link to revised KVS admission schedule 2023-24.

Direct link to the KVS Class 1 admission guidelines.

The 1st provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates will be declared on April 20. The admission process will start from April 21. The 2nd and 3rd list (if seats remain vacant) will be released on April 28 and May 4, respectively.

Steps to register for KVS Class 1 admission 2023:

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in On the homepage, click on the register link Read the instructions and proceed with registration Log in to the admission application portal Fill in the required details and upload the documents Review the form and submit

Direct link to register for KVS Class I admission 2023.