The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the West Bengal Judicial Service prelim exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till August 2, 2023. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered, reads the notification.

The WBJS prelim exam 2022 was conducted on March 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 2.30 PM at different venues in Kolkata and Darjeeling.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.

Steps to download WBJS answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WBJS answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to WBJS Preliminary answer key.

Direct link to WBJS objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.