Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of Class 10 or matric examination 2023. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB 10th board exams were conducted from February 14 to 22. The pass percentage is 83.7%. This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 board examination in the state.

Steps to download Bihar Board 10th result 2023:

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the 10th result link Key in your roll number and click on submit The BSEB 10th result will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check BSEB Bihar 10th result 2023.