The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer keys of the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 12th level exam was conducted by the board on February 4, 5 and 11.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from April 2 to 4 along with documentary evidence. A fee of Rs 100 per challenge will be applicable.

The RSMSSB 12th level CET exam is held for various posts including Forester, Junior Assistant, Constable, Clerk, Jamadar and Hostel Superintendent.

Steps to RSMSSB CET 12th level answer key:



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News and notification – Candidate Corner – Answer key Click on primary answer key link for relevant subject The RSMSSB CET 12th level answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

