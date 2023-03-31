The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022. Candidates can download the Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 was held from March 9 to 21. The candidates may login at the link provided below by using their Registered Login ID and Password.

Representations in respect of the SSC CHSL answer keys, if any, can be submitted online from till April 3 (4.00PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

Steps to check SSC CHSL answer key 2023:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I)- 2022”

Click on the answer key link Key in your Roll number, Password and submit

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key will appear on screen Download and match answer key with response sheet Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023.

The SSC CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 4,500 vacancies.