Today is the last day to apply online for online Basic Registration for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2023 conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The applicants can now register on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in by 5.00 PM. The earlier deadline was March 25.

The INI CET July 2023 exam will be held on May 7 (Sunday) in cities across India. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from May 1 onwards. The exam will be conducted for admission to PG medical courses [MD/ MS/ M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6 years)/ MDS] at various eminent institutes.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule given in the official notification below.

Here’s INI CET revised schedule 2023 notification.

The status of Basic Registration/application and Basic Information and correction of rejected images will be open from April 4-7. Candidates can generate their Examination Unique Code (EUC) till April 10. The status of final application can be checked between April 14 and 18.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must possess MBBS degree for MD/MS/DM-6yrs/MCH-6yrs and BDS degree for MDS courses of a recognized University.

Application fee

General /OBC /Foreign National/OCI applicant: Rs 4000

SC/ST/EWS: Rs 3200

Steps to register for INI CET July 2023:

Visit official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on INI-CET link and proceed Click on Registration button and register (login if already registered) Fill the application form, select course and college Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to register for INI CET July 2023.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.