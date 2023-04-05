Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the answer key for the Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant Main exam tomorrow, March 6. Candidates will be able to check and download their answer key and individual response sheets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Junior Assistant Main exam was conducted on April 4. A total of 11,574 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from April 7 to 9. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge. Objections would not be accepted through Post, WhatsApp, SMS, Phone, individual submission or any other mode.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Here’s APPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download APPSC Junior Assistant Mains answer key:

