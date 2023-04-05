NPCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 325 Executive Trainee posts, check details
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainees in various disciplines. Only GATE-qualified candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in from April 11 to 28, upto 4.00 PM.
The NPCIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 325 vacancies. The monthly stipend will be Rs 55,000.
Vacancy details
- Mechanical: 123
- Electrical: 57
- Civil: 45
- Instrumentation: 25
- Electronic: 25
- Chemical: 50
Here’s NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age limit: 18-26 years as on April 28, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc/ M.Tech in relevant discipline with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Valid scorecard of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE exam in 2021/ 2022/ 2023.
Selection process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE 2021/2022/2023 score for the personal interview round.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs 500. Women//SC/ST/PWD exempted.