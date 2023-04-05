Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainees in various disciplines. Only GATE-qualified candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in from April 11 to 28, upto 4.00 PM.

The NPCIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 325 vacancies. The monthly stipend will be Rs 55,000.

Vacancy details

Mechanical: 123

Electrical: 57

Civil: 45

Instrumentation: 25

Electronic: 25

Chemical: 50

Here’s NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-26 years as on April 28, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc/ M.Tech in relevant discipline with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Valid scorecard of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE exam in 2021/ 2022/ 2023.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE 2021/2022/2023 score for the personal interview round.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500. Women//SC/ST/PWD exempted.