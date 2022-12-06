Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical, Assistant Grade-1 and Steno Grade-1 Posts at Kakrapar Gujarat Site. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till January 5, 2023, upto 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 243 vacancies.

Candidates are advised to check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for NPCIL vacancy 2022

Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in On the homepage, click on Careers tab Click on “Click here to view details & Apply Online” against Recruitment of Scientific Assistant, Stipendiary Trainee, Paramedical & Non-Technical Posts at Kakrapar Gujarat Site Register yourself and proceed with the application process Select desired post, complete application, upload documents and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.