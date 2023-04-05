Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon conclude the online application window for the Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET)-2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in upto April 6 without a late fee and May 3 with late fees.

The state-level TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 are scheduled to be held on May 25 (Thursday) and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The entrance exams are organised for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses (LAWCET) and 2-year LL.M. Courses (PGLCET) in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the TS LAWCET is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). There will be no minimum qualifying mark for S.C & S.T candidates for ranking.

Here’s TS LAWCET 2023 notification.

Here’s TS LAWCET 2023 schedule.

3-year LL.B. Course: The candidate should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the Universities concerned with 45% of aggregate marks for general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

5-Year LL.B. Course: The candidate should have passed two-year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the University concerned or the Board of Intermediate Education, T.S. with 45% of aggregate marks for general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

TS PGLCET 2023: Candidates holding LL.B./B.L. 3/5 Year degree on the date of application are eligible and candidates who have appeared/appearing for LL.B./B.L. Final year examination are also eligible.

Application Fee

The applicants from Genaral and SC/ST/PH category are required to pay the fee of Rs 900 and 600, respectively.

Steps to apply for TS LAWCET 2023